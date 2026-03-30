As I sit in my underground lair it’s 10 C outside, cloudy and unpleasant, so I can’t see the vapour coming out of the cooling towers of the biggest thermal power plants in the country. But they’re there, along with others that are currently generating about 26% of our electricity. It may not look like a lot, compared with the 38% coming from our single nuclear power plant, but it is over a quarter of the total and a quarter is no small potatoes.

The power plants whose cooling towers I can see from my house on a clear day operate with locally mined coal — and so do the rest of the thermal power plants in Bulgaria, because Mini Maritsa Iztok produces 90% of the coal that the country consumes. And there’s enough coal still left in the mines to keep us going at current demand rates for another 60 to 70 years.

Of course, this was not supposed to happen. In fact, there are plans to convert this coal mine, which spans 240 sq km, into one of the largest solar+batteries installations on the Balkans, not least because the coal mining company has been losing money, a lot of it. But you know what? Something tells me these plans will be quietly shelved for the observable future. Because in the observable future we’re going to need more coal, and not just in Bulgaria. Coal’s back, baby. Coal’s back big time.