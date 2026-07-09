Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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les's avatar
les
1h

I would dispute "...elected representatives with a mental age of 10...". I would say that a 10 year old has a far better grasp on reality, before considering their mental stability.

And another point how can the oil industry pay for "heatwave proof" buildings when their overlords have expressly forbidden using air conditioning?

The cognitive dissonance these morons show is really astounding.

Just think they get paid to come up with this nonsense.

Meanwhile in the real world.

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George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
1h

If the productive have to account for their wasted energy then their wasted energy has to account for being productive. The environmentalists just keep on giving themselves away.

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