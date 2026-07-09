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Many believe the age of great discoveries is over and has been for centuries. As we shall see today, this is not true. In fact, we live in an age so full of discoveries it makes heads spin.

One massive recent discovery was made this month by the Energy Institute in the 75th edition of its Statistical Review of World Energy. The discovery: oil, gas, and coal still account for 86% of global energy supply, meaning there is no energy transition to speak of and we are rather in a state of energy addition, which some people whom I know personally have been saying for at least five years.

Obviously, this is an unacceptable state of affairs, as evidenced by the Financial Times’ note on the report, saying “But a huge caveat: the figures include all the energy wasted when burning fossil fuels, as opposed to just the energy used by consumers.”

Apparently, if we exclude this “energy wasted”, which I will not pretend I understand, “low-carbon energy supplies as much as 30 per cent of “useful” energy, meaning the shift away from fossil fuels is further ahead than the review’s statistics suggest.” I’m sure the good people in solar-heavy, high-bill countries will be happy to hear this, when they don’t wonder why their bills are so high and why is so much solar energy, well, wasted.

Reuters energy columnists, meanwhile, have discovered there is nothing certain in this world except death and that other thing we hate, and some of them are having to do a neck-breaking U-turn after calling death on OPEC because now that Hormuz has reopened it will quickly become irrelevant as everyone in the Gulf races to win a bigger market share amid a supply glut, etc. That prediction did not age well.

It went from “what is fast becoming a fierce battle among Middle East oil producers to reclaim market share after the Iran war, a contest that threatens to weaken oil prices and further erode OPEC’s authority” to “Trump-Iran standoff threatens chronic Gulf oil instability” in a little over 24 hours for one of these columnists and while I cannot blame the gentleman (he is an actual professional) for making assumptions based on best information available at any given moment, I can absolutely offer the unsolicited advice of going easy on said assumptions in a completely unhinged world.

Speaking of hinges and lack thereof, some people are about to make a huge discovery, namely, that the world does not revolve around their misplaced desires. In a strong-worded report, a bunch of MEPs grouped under the name Greens/EFA, where EFA stands for European Free Aliance, which is misleading because they’re all green parties, presented what they called a “heatwave action plan”. The action plan consists in demanding that the world’s five biggest oil companies “foot the bill to make Europe heatwave-proof”. I would like to reiterate my call for more attention to be given to the quality — where present at all — of mental healthcare services in Europe.

“Cool homes must not be a luxury,” the authors of the action plan observe, quite accurately, only to continue by writing that “Polluters must pay for cooling down our cities, regions, schools, hospitals and our homes. Decades of profits made by TotalEnergies, BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Shell have driven temperatures sky-high, resulting in wildfires, flooding, school closures, postponed operations and a world in the grip of a heat emergency. The five biggest fossil fuel companies must foot the bill to make sure all public buildings and homes in the EU are heatwave proof, human-friendly, cool spaces.””

I am deeply sorry you had to read this but I feel it is important that we know just how bad things are.

The discovery awaiting the green people from Brussels is that Big Oil will not “foot the bill” for air-conditioning in Europe and not just because they’re as greedy as any other huge corporation. It’s because life does not work that way, which normally children tend to discover by the time they become old enough to vote. Alas, not all children make that discovery soon enough, which is how we end up with elected representatives with a mental age of 10 and a strong urge to redistribute other people’s money in their favour, thinking it’s only fair to do that. I suggest they go ask how the UK’s doing with its windfall profit taxes on the oil industry.

Discoveries are usually informative and, dare I say, educational. They teach us more about the world and the many wonders it contains. Alas, this is not always the case, which is why the European Commission is preparing to “propose an electrification goal for the next decade as part of a plan to strengthen the local market for clean technologies and help shift the bloc away from fossil fuels.”

That would be the same Commission that coordinates gas supply security for those lucky 27 puppies that call themselves member states, and speaking of that gas supply security, “Europe is falling further behind refilling its underground gas storage — leaving it increasingly relying on imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to meet demand next winter,” according to John Kemp.

Clearly, the Commission was too busy planning its great electrification target reveal to read the Energy Institute’s report and if someone there did read it, they probably zeroed in on that “huge caveat” about “useful energy”, conveniently forgetting about all the wasted gigawatt-hours of wind and solar when there is no demand. Some people need just a couple of discoveries to get their priorities straight. Others need a lot more than a couple and even they can’t help. After all, in order to learn something, you need to want to learn it.

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