“I wear contact lenses, I feel like if I didn’t have my vision corrected, I’d be sort of at a cognitive disadvantage going through the world. And I think in the future, if you don’t have glasses that have AI or some way to interact with AI, I think you’re kind of similarly probably be at a pretty significant cognitive disadvantage compared to other people who you’re working with, or competing against.”

The above comes from the second-quarter earnings call of Meta. The speaker is CEO Mark Zuckerberg who, thanks to contacts, has avoided being at a cognitive disadvantage. As have I and millions of others. Crappy eyesight can indeed be a major deterrent to all that matters in life, mostly because you can’t see it clearly. I should know. I’ve worn glasses since the second grade and they got thicker by the year until I was allowed into the world of contact lenses. To Zuckerberg’s point, crappy eyesight makes reading harder and that means it makes learning slower, and long story short glasses and contacts are among humankind’s greatest inventions and everyone who wears glasses as a fashion accessory is silly.

Now, in the same breath that he used to draw a parallel between contacts and AI glasses, Zuckerberg also noted how happy he was with Meta’s AI glasses ventures with Oakley and Ray-Ban. Yeah, big surprise and all that, Zuckerberg talking his book. But that’s not the interesting thing.

The interesting thing is that parallel between an actual anatomical problem that can have sometimes serious adverse effects on one’s quality of life and a normal human brain — which is already succumbing to AI addiction. Enter the Big Tech majors that may soon start buying utilities to secure the electricity to keep that addiction going and growing. Because nothing can go wrong with this.