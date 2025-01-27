I apologise to everyone for spamming them with the shorter, free version of this story. It was not meant to be sent out but merely published here, as will be a greater number of short reports going forward. Anyway.

“Renewable energy giants appear relatively sanguine about U.S. President Donald Trump’s anti-wind policies, describing the process of replacing fossil fuels with electrically powered products as “absolutely unstoppable.””

The lead comes from a CNBC article from last week, in which the media outlet tried to convince its audience that despite Trump’s offensive against wind power, all was going well with the sector and never mind the share slump and the latest Ørsted impairment, and oh, look how well things are going for Siemens Energy.

Indeed, things are going well for Siemens Energy and not just. Because they don’t do “the wind thing,” as eloquently put by the U.S. president. In fact, they do a lot of other things that will indeed benefit from Trump’s energy policy agenda. Wind, meanwhile, will take a back seat, and it will happen really quickly. As in, really quickly. In fact, it’s already happening, as “renewable energy giants” salivate over data centre demand and Trump’s expected boost for gas.