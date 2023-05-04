Hello and welcome to the Not Interested in Net Zero section of this Substack.

I know mission statements are all the rage today, as are net-zero commitments but I can’t be bothered with mission statements and we are clearly not here to make net-zero commitments, although a few of you suggested we hold emission-boosting competitions. Feel free!

What’s the section for?

Well, the way I see it, we could make this place a hub for climate change writings and videos by people who, like us, have a bit of a problem buying into the transition crusade narrative.

If you come across a particularly enlightening article or video on Substack or outside of it, such as this one, do send it to me, either here, in a message, or at irinaslav_energy@mail.com

If you come across a particularly glorious piece of transition drivel, such as this one, send it over and we can dissect it together.

Besides sharing sane writings on the energy transition — and this is the more important part to me — I see NINZ as a place for educational resources for the generations that come after us.

This is where I could use your more direct help, should you be willing or able to provide it. Because the transition fundamentalists are targeting children, educating children in any way we can becomes crucial.

Children are easy prey for climate propaganda if they don’t know what CO2 actually does, how electricity works, how solar panels work, and how wind turbines work. They are easy prey if they don’t know what oil and gas do, and how a nuclear power plant works. So let’s tell them. Send me your guest posts and they will appear here.

I’m still figuring things out and I’m very open to your suggestions on how to make this work in the best possible way for all.

Your turn.

Important P.S.: Subscribers to Irina Slav on energy will not receive notifications for posts appearing in this section, the reason being I am already writing a lot that gets sent to all of you and I don’t want to overwhelm you with words. Whenever you feel like checking for new posts in NINZ, just click on it in the menu.

Not so important P.S.: The logo of NINZ is the Exasperated Panther for obvious reasons. Image credit: A close friend of mine who loves to travel and sent me this wonderful image from her trip to Malaysia.