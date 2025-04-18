Easter this year falls on the same day for all branches of Christianity. That’s nice because it doesn’t happen very often, so we can appreciate the rarity value. We can also appreciate the flood of good news in the energy space, which seems to be getting more abundant by the day.

I’ll be brief, because I’m sure everyone has better things to do than hang out on Substack. The disintegration of the energy transition is accelerating, investors are pulling billions out of batteries and hydrogen, Trump just killed a massive offshore wind project, he’s coming after $10 billion in transition funding, and power utilities in Europe are warning it’s going to be a tough year for the industry with lots more negative prices thanks to solar overbuild.

Europe’s emissions are on the rise but so are EV sales because the subsidies returned, following the sales drop from last year. Europe has remained true to its unspoken motto “If you’re doing the wrong thing and it start showing, double down.” And yet the biggest party in the European Parliament has called for a revision of the 2035 ICE car ban even though their idea is a step further in Stupidland than the ban itself, as expressed by the party’s rather draughty head, Manfred Webber: “people should be able to buy petrol and diesel cars as long as the carbon emitted is offset.”

We still have a rather long way to go before sanity reestablishes itself but developments so far this year have definitely given us more reason to hope the reestablishment will happen in our lifetime. It’s not going to be a peaceful year in the energy transition world but it’s certainly going to be productive. And painful. Because that’s what happens when you choose to learn a lesson the hard way. Happy Easter!

