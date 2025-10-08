“A rose is a rose is a rose”, the famous line from Gertrude Stein’s “Sacred Emily”, is considered by the literary criticism tribe to be one of the hallmarks of modernism, although I’d argue it’s more of a precursor for the post-modernist push to deconstruct physical reality and turn it into “a social construct.”

Per one randomly found online analysis, “Through its simplicity and brevity, the poem deconstructs the relationship between signifier and signified, inviting the reader to question the arbitrary nature of language.” The tactic has become popular over the decades since 1913 when the poem was written, and not just in the literary world.

Consider this recent story by Reuters, reporting on the Energy Information Administration’s latest Short-Term Energy Outlook: “The anticipated surge in U.S. output defies growing concerns that the oil market is oversupplied, with the EIA noting that it expects crude oil inventories to rise throughout next year and put significant downward pressure on prices in the months ahead,” Reuters wrote.

“Surge” is a word that has become rather popular among energy reporters in legacy media, used precisely to “deconstruct the relationship between signifier and signified.” The signifier “surge” seeks to evoke a perception of very large amounts of crude oil being added to total supply to create an impression of excess. The signified is about 400,000 barrels daily. Which is about a third of the rate, at which U.S. oil supply has been growing in the past few years but — here’s the catch — not all of them. Let’s play with numbers!