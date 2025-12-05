Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The most traumatising experience in my professional life to date was the one time I was asked, and foolishly agreed, to do a simultaneous interpretation gig for a couple of friends who ran a minority rights NGO at the time. The event was a group meeting of local rights advocates and a Belgian rights activist who had ideas to share on how to best protect minority rights in Bulgaria. (I know, I know, I know.)

Now, for those outside translator circles, simultaneous interpretation is the hardest means of bridging the sea of meaning between two languages. It’s a form of mental juggling that only masochists could enjoy. This juggling turns into an extreme sport when a speaker doesn’t know what the hell he or she is talking about. Which is exactly what happened at that event. The Belgian lady was well trained. The train of her thoughts ran straight and neat, and interpreting her speech was a breeze. Then one of our guys started to speak. Said guy did not have a train of thought. He had a herd of cats running in all directions — and I got first-hand experience in what a frying brain feels like.

That single experience taught me two things. One, that people who cannot form a coherent statement often can’t form a coherent thought, and two, that such people typically find shelter in ready-made statements to mask the absence of actual thought. Which brings me to WEF’s latest report on decarbonisation and what a great financial opportunity the “green economy” is.

I won’t bore you with the details. Nobody deserves that on a Friday. I will, however, mention the report’s claim that said “green economy” is worth $5 trillion and could swell to $7 trillion by 2030. Another claim that the report makes is that “Companies in the green economy often outperform financially. On average, green revenues increase two times faster than conventional revenues, and companies in these markets typically get access to cheaper capital, build competitiveness for the future, and accordingly are often valued at a premium on capital markets.”

It is hard to not notice that the report talks about revenues a lot. Not so much about profits. In fact, the word profit does not feature at all in the report, which runs for 59 pages including appendices, which I found interesting — the profit thing, not the number of pages. But then, one must find linguistic shelter wherever one can, including in the mandatory reference to levelised cost of electricity because it is the only way to make windosolar look cheaper than everything else.

So far, so good and not at all incoherent. Until you stumble upon this “observation” on page 12: “Solutions to decarbonize more than 50% of total emissions are already cost-competitive.” The casual reader would brush past it. The non-casual reader with professional trauma would stop, read that again and conclude that whoever constructed this sentence had only a passing acquaintance with semantics and the fact that you cannot “decarbonise emissions”. This is literal nonsense, as is the observation that “Climate adaptation markets are becoming material, including in the Global North.” Because they were ephemeral until recently but have acquired a physical presence now.

Now, this is not to say that there aren’t people at WEF who know perfectly well how to not simply use language properly but weaponise it, which we have discussed here before. There are the talking points, repeated in ever so slightly different ways without actually getting explained; there are the weird graphics, likely made intentionally confusing for the casual glance because that’s all they will get from most readers (p. 13, for instance); there are case studies of successful companies that somehow count as green economy, including a SAF joint venture involving Chevron (no mention of a market for the SAF).

But it is hidden jewels like the decarbonisation of emissions, material climate adaptation markets and “de-risk[ing] legal, financial and regulatory shifts” that reveal the unpleasant truth that those wielding the weapon — if not the forgers of said weapon — sorely lack the capacity to form a coherent thought, to then be expressed with a coherent string of morphemes, combined into words to create a meaningful construct that we call a sentence.

It’s bad enough to deal with people who can’t think clearly but it’s a lot worse when such people write reports for CEOs, because that’s who the WEF report is for: company bosses, who are being urged to go green lest they miss their chance to decarbonise emissions and make lots of money in revenue from it.

Needless to say, because of the absence of clear thought and the not-so-vague awareness they have nothing on specifics, the authors never get any more specific than “Demand for green solutions is still nascent in many sectors. That does not mean it is not there. Companies could activate this demand by understanding and marketing their true value, securing partnerships on initial offtake, aggregating demand through coalitions – such as the World Economic Forum’s First Movers Coalition – and, if needed, adapting their go-to-market strategy.”

Or, for policymakers, “To unlock the full potential of green markets, governments could align incentives so that subsidies, carbon pricing and targeted support mechanisms collectively create a level playing field for low-carbon solutions.” There’s lots of unlocking throughout the report, of course. It’s a shelter word or, dare I say, a safe word.

In conclusion, I would like to ask a question. If, as WEF claims, the “green economy” is worth $5 trillion annually, going on $7 trillion by 2030, why can it not secure that $4 trillion the world presumably needs to make sure all the transition targets set by politicians are met? As a follow-up: Germany Shrinks Wind Auctions After Last Round Attracted No Bids. Why, WEF? Why is Germany not de-risking policy shifts and unlocking the power of wind? And why is India curbing solar power output to keep grid stable amid low demand? The list of questions is long. Answers are not forthcoming. Reports will continue until morale improves.

