Anne Keller
2h

Came across this today from Rob West at ThunderSaid.

https://thundersaidenergy.com/downloads/roadmap-to-net-zero-2025-and-beyond/

He's the only analyst I know who bravely tries to literally model the world. I haven't bought the model, but he sums up the issue of "net zero" very succinctly. This is the "Prisoner's Dilemma" writ large - as you say, there seems to be no (or little) profit for those who spend a lot of money on unproven technologies, but if they work they help offset the impact of those who continue polluting.

As a world we are making a gigantic Pascal's Wager - if the global warming alarmists are correct, the outcome has the potential to be very bad for quite a few people. We can't really assess the odds of whether they're right or wrong since we don't have data other than past events, when there weren't 8 billion humans on earth. Literally betting that this won't happen by playing down efficiency and economy and encouraging even more interconnected and centralized systems, increasingly with single points of failure, basically because we don't like change, is quite a wager.

Ian Braithwaite
2h

Thank you Irina. Pointless and meaningless verbosity is everywhere. Will AI be able to translate reams of drivel into concise language? That would be something.

"Since brevity is the soul of wit, and tediousness the limbs and outward flourishes, I will be brief. Your noble son is mad." School reports just aren't the same these days.

