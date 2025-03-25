Note: The post image is a Grok depiction of green hydrogen. I think Grok managed to capture the essence of green hydrogen and the transition as a whole with remarkable accuracy.

Once upon a time, Andrew Forrest was a successful businessmen who ran one of the biggest iron ore miners in the world. Then he took the net zero pill and everything changed. Today, Forrest is one of the loudest neophytes to the climate change cult and his latest pastime seems to be bashing Big Oil for daring to not share his vision — even as Forrest himself adjusts the vision because reality has this nasty way of being there whether you like it or not.

This from a CNBC interview this week: “You’ve got data centers popping up all over Europe and they want green energy if they can get it. They’ll take dirty [energy] if they can’t, sure. That’s Exxon Mobil’s and Total’s argument, ‘well, we’re just doing what the customers want.’ Actually, you’re not. Your customers want green energy,” Forrest told the media. Let’s unwrap this plushie.

First of all, the data centre operators do like to beat their chests and boast about how committed they are to green energy by waving their power purchase agreements in the air. The thing is, the substance of these power purchase agreements is questionable, the reason being you can’t buy something that’s not there, such as wind power during a still period and solar power during the night.

So, while they beat their chests proudly, those same data centre operators know very well that most of the electricity they use actually comes from gas, coal, and nuclear, and they have an absolute zero problem with that. So, no, they don’t care about green energy, not even half as much as they care about reliable energy.

Moving on. “Well, if [the] oil and gas [industry] doesn’t want to supply green energy, guess what, Fortescue will.” That’s a totally brilliant idea. Here’s a recent update on that green energy supply from Fortescue’s latest half-year report:

“Fortescue's global green energy business focused on producing profitable green energy projects and the green technologies needed to accelerate global decarbonisation. Fortescue is committed to creating green electrons and green molecules globally, including green hydrogen and its derivatives, maintaining a portfolio of projects which show significant potential for decarbonisation and economic growth. These projects will progress as power prices fall sufficiently to bring them to economic viability, and the global demand for green hydrogen increases.”

Oh. Moving on.

Forrest’s favourite transition baby seems to be green hydrogen. He once had revolutionary plans to be churning out 15 million tonnes of the stuff annually by 2030. And then reality happened. Remember this headline from last year? Of course you wouldn’t if you’re normal. But at the asylum, we remember: Fortescue cuts 700 jobs and drops green hydrogen target, the FT reported last July, citing an unnamed person familiar with the company’s thinking as saying the target had become unrealistic. Imagine that.

Forrest could have stopped embarrassing himself early on. But he didn’t because that’s not what cult members do and it is with a heavy heart that I must admit the CEO of Fortescue Metals is speaking like a textbook cult member.

“I don’t mind all the talk about ‘drill, baby, drill.’ That’s if you want to make a difference in 20 years. But if you want to make a difference in 20 weeks or 20 months, renewable energy and where we’re going is going to make that difference,” he told CNBC, right after he said that “It’s very short-term thinking to pull back on climate goals because guess who’s not listening to you, guess who doesn’t care, guess who’s much more powerful than you, than the U.S. administration [or] anyone who might be in the White House or not — it’s the climate itself.”

I read the drill, baby, drill quote five times and still failed to see any semantic coherence in it, in the context of Forrest claiming that reliance on oil and gas represented short-term thinking, which was bad. So, what might he possibly have meant with the above? The answer, of course, is that only he could know but even that is not certain because incoherent statements usually reflect incoherent thought processes and that is what happens to cultists faced with hard facts. To me, that’s pretty scary, coming from the head of such a big company. Incidentally, check out their financial statements.

