When private pension funds first entered the Bulgarian market some time in the early 2000s, we were all mandated to open an account with one. We could either pick our own fund or have our employers pick one for us, which is what the great majority of people did. Few had the knowledge or the time to research funds. It was mandatory and that was that.

The justification for the mandate was risk diversification. Never mind that there’s a huge state pension fund, the argument went. Things happen. It’s better to be safe by joining a private fund that could make you more money for your old age. Also, it was the Western thing to do, so obviously it was the right thing to do. Some twenty years later, the mandate is over. Everyone who wishes to do so can move all their pension plans to the state fund — and many have. Because guess what? Profitability at a private fund is in no way guaranteed. In fact, you could even lose your money. I know, shocking.

I was reminded of our pension fund story recently, when I saw the news about a UK pension fund that pulled out its money from State Street because State Street had developed a distaste for ESG investing. Since The People’s Pension was really serious about “responsible investing”, it pulled 28 billion pounds from the presumably irresponsible U.S. asset manager and put it into Amundi and Invesco, which are, also presumably, more responsible.

Of course, the bigger question would be: does so-called responsible investment, also known as ESG investing, lead to greater profitability? Evidence based on financial performance figures from other ESG investment segments and from the pensions segment — appears to suggest the answer is “Not necessarily”. But it’s one thing to have investors losing their own money because they didn’t pick the right fund. It’s quite another thing to have pension fund managers lose other people’s money because they thought responsible investment was also profitable investment. We might well have a ticking pension fund bomb in Europe, as if we needed any more ticking bombs.