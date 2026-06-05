Irina Slav on energy

Irina Slav on energy

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Gregory Olsen's avatar
Gregory Olsen
3h

The number I've seen tossed around for petroleum and related products restricted due to the closure of the Straits of Hormuz are 20% of world supply. I do not believe this number. By my calculations it is closer to 12-14% because some product does get through the region and because other suppliers have picked up slack.

I do not know how much resource the EU has sunk into wind and solar power, but to listen to the squawking about the Straits of Hormuz, all it has taken is a 12-14% supply crunch to cause the wheels to come off. The numbers of employed by wind and solar have not got the job done.

Who cares how many the wind and solar industries employ if wind and solar, which I assume were created to get away from petroleum use, are providing very little in the way of cushion against a modest supply interruption? The headline we are not hearing is "Due to Energiewende, EU is Largely Unaffected by Gulf Closure."

EU needs to get out and drill and frack their own petroleum. Forget wind and solar. Forget how many are employed. They are not getting the job done.

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Bruce McIntyre's avatar
Bruce McIntyre
4h

Here in Canada we are in recession because we have stopped unlimited immigration and we are rewiring our economy away from the largest economy in the world. All is good we are told it is bad man orange behind it all. While the Chinese and Americans fly away on their AI inspired wings we in the most European of non European countries are doubling down on AI regulations. Deep fakes beware, Canada is coming for you.

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