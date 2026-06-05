This Friday, I come with a delay, but bearing wonderful news. Employment in the EU’s so-called green industries has soared since 2014, to reach a stunning 5.8 million jobs. Since you will not believe this figure, let me clarify that it includes both full-time and part-time employment in any activity that can be classified as benefiting the energy transition, from home insulation to solar installation construction.

Speaking of construction, you would no doubt be pleased to learn that the sector “accounted for the largest increase in green employment over the period, rising from 0.7 million full-time equivalents in 2014 to 1.6 million in 2023,” according to Eurostat. Which makes the next piece of news I bring rather awkward. Said piece of news comes from the European Commission, which expects the construction sector to be among the worst affected by energy cost inflation this year in terms of job losses.

All in all, the EU could see close to 1.3 million jobs killed because of high oil and gas prices, and that’s straight from the mouth of the jobs commissioner, Roxana Mînzatu. “Due to the war in the Middle East, up to 1.3 million jobs are at risk, particularly in energy-intensive industries,” the lady told media this week before adding that we should also keep Europe’s poorest in our thoughts because they will suffer, too.

Politico chose to cover the news in its own uniquely impartial and objective way, referring to “Hundreds of thousands of jobs in EU at risk” of getting lost “in the coming years”. Bloomberg bit the bullet and told the truth (as expressed by the top jobs official above) reporting on a “risk of losing more than 1 million jobs this year over the Iran war’s economic fallout and rising global competition.”

Over half of these jobs, or 600,000, per the Commission numbers shared with Bloomberg, are in the car industry. Another 560,000 are at risk across industries struggling with high energy costs. Of that, 85,000 jobs could be lost in battery-making and “nearly 60,000” could be shed in solar panel manufacturing. I have questions.

One of these questions concerns those battery jobs at risk. EV sales in the EU have been trending higher and higher this year. Over the first four months, EV sales across the 15 biggest national markets in the EU rose by over 31%, “extending strong growth as subsidies, policy support ​and higher petrol prices lifted demand,” in the words of Reuters. In April alone, EV sales in those 15 markets rose even more strongly, by 34.1%. And yet 85,000 battery jobs are on the line because oil and gas are expensive.

In case you were thinking it’s because Europeans are buying Chinese EVs, you are, I’m afraid, incorrect. Per data from Car Sales Statistics, Europeans are very much buying homegrown EVs, thank you very much. And Teslas. Well, Tesla’s the bestseller, but not by much ahead of Volkswagen. BYD and Leapmotor are way, way down at #8 and #9. So. It is not about Chinese EVs. It’s all about the cost of manufacturing those Volkswagens, Skodas, and Renaults.

Back to construction, and more specifically solar installation construction. Up to 60,000 jobs could end up deleted there, at a time when EU elites are really outdoing themselves in promoting solar as The Way To Overcome The Crisis. The promotion effort would suggest solar is a growing business in the EU. Growing businesses do not kill jobs, they create jobs. It is really quite confusing. And it gets even more confusing. Because in addition to 1.3 million jobs being at risk, there are skill shortages in some very important industries.

There are “particularly acute [talent shortages] in strategic sectors such as cybersecurity, quantum, artificial intelligence and semiconductors,” jobs commissioner Mînzatu reported this week. One of the reason is educational, according to her, but another — you would not believe it — is working conditions. In the EU. The bloc that has produced, among many other texts, several hundred pages of living conditions regulations for pigs, which I know because I have translated parts of these regulations, and they are a good thing because the humane treatment of animals matters. Apparently, the humane treatment of humans doesn’t matter all that much. Or they’re just sissies. But there it is.

“Mînzatu said that 77 percent of European companies report that skill shortages remain a significant barrier to investment. She identified poor working conditions as the main driver of those shortages.” Which leads me to another question: just how poor must working conditions be in industries such as “cybersecurity, quantum, artificial intelligence and semiconductors” to discourage people with the relevant skills and knowledge to apply? Or does perhaps “working conditions” here mean taxes?

Which brings us to the ultimate question: what exactly is the root cause of all these expected job losses, which Politico, by the way, inadvertently described as already lost by using the word “affected” without modifying this with “expected to be”. It was Politico again that spilled the beans: “low-carbon measures could affect another 4,500 positions in the steel industry.” But these are, apparently, the only jobs to be lost to “low-carbon measures”. All the rest risk getting lost due to “market pressures”. Good to know, I’m sure.

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