The head of the European Central Bank is warning food rationing is coming, social media users cried out this week following Christine Lagarde’s speech at some banking event in Germany that I don’t care enough about to specify. It is my distinct pleasure today to call alarmists out for overreacting and clarify that no, the head of the ECB did not issue such a warning — except in a most general way.

She may be crooked, and she is, but she did not warn that food rationing is coming. Because crooked is one thing but insane is quite another. The problem is that other clearly non-insane people are warning about a food crisis. Which makes me feel vindicated because I’ve already started stocking up on food. Whatever happens, it will get eaten.

Now, here’s what Lagarde said in that speech. After duly noting the disruption in exports of things like helium and methanol from the Persian Gulf, Lagarde also listed a third of global fertiliser flows as disrupted by the war in the Middle East and thus “affecting global food prices”. Then she noted that “If the disruption persists long enough, the adjustment shifts from prices to rationing – with very different economic consequences. Higher prices are primarily inflationary. Shortages hit output directly and are worse for growth.”

That’s about as general as one can get and it’s really a common sense observation. If farmers can’t grow enough food, there will not be enough food. Now that this has been settled, here is the more important part of Lagarde’s speech, and it’s the part that makes everything a lot scarier. Potentially, of course. Hypothetically. But it won’t be hypothetical for long.