Wild oil price swings, markets turning on a dime, dime here meaning the latest Trump post on TruthSocial, analyst upon analyst revising their price predictions, sometimes twice in 24 hours, commodity traders suffering billions in losses while investment banks are making profits from much, much stronger trading activity: welcome to the world in interesting times.

For a while now I’ve been harbouring the suspicion that there are two parallel realities in energy and money. One is the physical reality where, as we have had the masochistic pleasure of seeing, anything could happen. The other is the fabricated reality that many analysts and financiers inhabit where “No, this will never happen”. We are now suffering the consequences of that second reality getting overlaid on the physical reality, all because of a tragic loss — the loss of contingency planning abilities in people with the power to decide the fate, or at least the cost of living, for billions of others.