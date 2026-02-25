European carbon prices have collapsed from over 92 euro per tonne to around 72 euro per tonne over the past month, and yesterday I bought five kilos of Russian NPK fertiliser for 6.60 euro. When I came home and checked the news, I learned the head of European fertiliser giant Yara is complaining about costs again. This sounds like the beginning of a joke but I’ll have to disappoint you. It’s not a joke.

NPK, for those uninterested in gardening or farming, stands for nitrogen- phosphorus-potassium, your basic cover-all-bases fertiliser. The nitrogen part involves ammonia, whose production in turn involves hydrogen, whose production in turn involves natural gas — or, as Yara hoped, water, to make green hydrogen. Which is why I buy the Russian NPK made from hydrogen made from cheap gas and not Yara’s NPK which I suspect also involves gas but it’s a lot more expensive gas, so the NPK costs more and I’m not paying that premium.

Now, what does this all have to do with carbon prices? Glad you asked. Let’s hear it from Yara’s top man himself. “There will be no green transition with red numbers,” Svein Tore Holsether said this week, as quoted by the Financial Times. “In order to scale, it has to be profitable.” What was he talking about? Green ammonia, the kind produced from green hydrogen, produced by, and I’m quoting the FT here, “passing renewable electricity through water.” Once again, what does this have to do with carbon prices? Well, have a wild guess.