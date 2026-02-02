People have been eating insects for centuries. People, in fact, would eat anything food-like as long as they are hungry enough. Of course, the element of raw necessity has been carefully amputated from the insects-for-food narrative aimed at convincing hundreds of millions of people that insects are an acceptable replacement for meat, bread, and other boring, old-fashioned and, crucially, unsustainable foods. The narrative has consistently failed. So bug fans are now pushing for the ultimate weapon of forced adoption: public procurement. That, and some ingenious psychological conditioning.