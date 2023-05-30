eugyppius: a plague chronicle

The disruptive climate activists of Letzte Generation are thinly veiled agents of the state, who have received a broad license to disrupt and vandalise in furtherance of the Green agenda

It is hard not to laugh at the self-gluing climate lunatics of Letzte Generation. Their members often make incredibly naive public statements and beclown themselves with stupid public actions, their environmental concerns are incoherent and unsupported, and their membership is larded with young middle-class women who…