A lot of people have been talking about the amount of money wasted on the so-called energy transition but to be fair, we have built a lot of wind turbines and solar installations with that money. We, in other words, have turbines and panels to show for it, even if they don’t work as advertised (and they cost an arm and a leg). Not so with green hydrogen.

When it comes to green hydrogen, it’s all a huge waste, in Europe, at least. Per none other than Euractiv, the EU is so short of meeting its 40-GW electrolyser capacity target for 2030 it’s a disgrace. There is just 300 MW in installed capacity right now and there is no way in the physical universe we inhabit to bring this to 40 GW in five years.

Yet we spent 20 billion euro on those 300 MW and all the hype. So, the cost of electrolyser capacity in Europe comes in at a rather impressive 66,666,666 euro per megawatt. Spelled out because I feel it is necessary, the cost per megawatt of “green hydrogen” capacity is sixty-six million, six hundred and sixty-six thousand six hundred and sixty-six euro.

The worst thing about this waste is that anyone with an ounce of sense or access to people with relevant knowledge would have known from the start green hydrogen can only ever be a niche technology, viable in a very limited range of environments with, for instance, superabundant sunshine to make the economics make sense.

In fact, I’m not so sure it does make sense even in the Middle East, which has the sun and the wind to actually make cheap-ish electricity for electrolysers. The Middle East is making mostly “blue” hydrogen, from natural gas. The EU doesn’t care about any of that, however. The EU earlier this year allocated 1 billion euro for 15 more green hydrogen projects.

Share