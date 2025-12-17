‘Twas the week before Christmas, a time for recapitulations, stock-taking, and pondering what happened during a turbulent year. Since too much happened to put into a single post, let’s just have a brief (I promise) look at how much the energy transition has cost us so far. Being digitally fastidious and refusing to sully my brain or hands with AI, I asked Slav Fellow Urs Broderick Furrer for help and he (and Grok) delivered, for which I am extremely grateful.

The short story: we’ve paid trillions to still depend on hydrocarbons for most of our energy supply. Yes, we all know it in a general sort of way but the specific numbers that for some strange reason do not seem to get much publicity these days tell a more detailed story. Welcome to We Told You So Day.